Gagan Gases Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 55.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 55.58% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 86.53% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Gagan Gases shares closed at 12.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.17% returns over the last 6 months and 24.62% over the last 12 months.