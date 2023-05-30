English
    Gagan Gases Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 55.58% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gagan Gases are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 55.58% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 86.53% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    Gagan Gases shares closed at 12.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.17% returns over the last 6 months and 24.62% over the last 12 months.

    Gagan Gases
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.340.370.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.340.370.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.190.450.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.25-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.070.07
    Depreciation0.010.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.09-0.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.010.11
    Other Income0.052.310.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.062.300.12
    Interest0.04--0.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.022.300.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.022.300.07
    Tax0.040.510.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.021.79-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.021.79-0.14
    Equity Share Capital4.524.524.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.043.95-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.043.95-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.043.95-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.043.95-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:55 pm