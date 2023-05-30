Gagan Gases Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 55.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gagan Gases are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 55.58% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 86.53% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
Gagan Gases shares closed at 12.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.17% returns over the last 6 months and 24.62% over the last 12 months.
|Gagan Gases
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|0.37
|0.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.37
|0.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|0.45
|0.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.25
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.07
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.09
|-0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.05
|2.31
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|2.30
|0.12
|Interest
|0.04
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|2.30
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|2.30
|0.07
|Tax
|0.04
|0.51
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|1.79
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|1.79
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|4.52
|4.52
|4.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|3.95
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|3.95
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|3.95
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|3.95
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited