Gagan Gases Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 62.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 62.22% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 162.65% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 128.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Gagan Gases shares closed at 13.75 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.33% returns over the last 6 months and 37.50% over the last 12 months.