    Gagan Gases Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 62.22% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gagan Gases are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 62.22% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 162.65% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 128.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    Gagan Gases shares closed at 13.75 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.33% returns over the last 6 months and 37.50% over the last 12 months.

    Gagan Gases
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.340.340.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.340.340.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.100.190.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08--0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.06
    Depreciation0.020.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.030.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.010.12
    Other Income--0.05--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.060.12
    Interest--0.04--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.020.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.060.020.12
    Tax--0.040.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.020.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.020.10
    Equity Share Capital4.524.524.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.040.22
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.040.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.040.22
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.040.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Gagan Gases #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

