Gagan Gases Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, up 70.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in June 2022 up 70.7% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 398% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Gagan Gases EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Gagan Gases shares closed at 10.10 on July 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.42% returns over the last 6 months and -21.71% over the last 12 months.