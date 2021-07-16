Gagan Gases Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 231.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2021 up 231.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Gagan Gases EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2020.

Gagan Gases shares closed at 13.65 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 93.62% returns over the last 6 months and 110.00% over the last 12 months.