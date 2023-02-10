Gagan Gases Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 53.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 53.33% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 up 1332.4% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 up 1557.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.