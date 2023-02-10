 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gagan Gases Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 53.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gagan Gases are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 53.33% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 up 1332.4% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 up 1557.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Gagan Gases
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.37 0.59 0.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.37 0.59 0.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.45 0.42 0.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.25 0.02 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.03 0.12
Other Income 2.31 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.30 0.03 0.12
Interest -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.30 0.02 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.30 0.02 0.12
Tax 0.51 0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.79 0.00 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.79 0.00 0.12
Equity Share Capital 4.52 4.52 4.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.95 -- 0.28
Diluted EPS 3.95 -- 0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.95 -- 0.28
Diluted EPS 3.95 -- 0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited