English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gagan Gases Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 53.33% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gagan Gases are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 53.33% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 up 1332.4% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 up 1557.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Gagan Gases
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.370.590.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.370.590.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.450.420.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.250.020.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.06
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.050.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.030.12
    Other Income2.31----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.300.030.12
    Interest--0.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.300.020.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.300.020.12
    Tax0.510.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.790.000.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.790.000.12
    Equity Share Capital4.524.524.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.95--0.28
    Diluted EPS3.95--0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.95--0.28
    Diluted EPS3.95--0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited