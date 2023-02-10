Gagan Gases Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 53.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 53.33% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 up 1332.4% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 up 1557.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Gagan Gases EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.

Gagan Gases shares closed at 10.16 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.78% returns over the last 6 months and -3.97% over the last 12 months.