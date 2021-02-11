Gagan Gases Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 70.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in December 2020 up 70.27% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Gagan Gases EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Gagan Gases shares closed at 7.00 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)