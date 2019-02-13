Gagan Gases Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 63.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Gagan Gases EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Gagan Gases shares closed at 10.03 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)