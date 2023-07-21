GACM Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 65.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in June 2023 up 65.63% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 115.13% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2023 up 141.18% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

GACM Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

GACM Tech shares closed at 1.20 on July 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 12 months.