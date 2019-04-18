Gabriel Q4 PAT may dip 13.2% YoY to Rs. 22.3 cr: Sharekhan

The image shows snow clearing vehicles attempting to clear several feet of snow from California State Route 2, the Angeles Crest Highway, in the San Gabriel Mountains above Montrose in Southern California. (Image: AP/PTI)

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Gabriel to report net profit at Rs. 22.3 crore down 13.2% year-on-year (up 1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 506.7 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 108.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 19.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.