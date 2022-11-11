 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gabriel India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 802.87 crore, up 36.15% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gabriel India are:

Net Sales at Rs 802.87 crore in September 2022 up 36.15% from Rs. 589.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.57 crore in September 2022 up 46.74% from Rs. 24.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.05 crore in September 2022 up 30.8% from Rs. 47.44 crore in September 2021.

Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in September 2021.

Gabriel India shares closed at 160.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.36% returns over the last 6 months and 3.15% over the last 12 months.

Gabriel India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 802.87 720.90 589.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 802.87 720.90 589.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 617.75 544.51 424.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.69 7.34 8.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.26 -0.17 14.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.54 44.09 39.67
Depreciation 11.78 11.16 9.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.04 74.29 58.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.33 39.70 33.12
Other Income 2.94 6.14 4.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.27 45.84 37.54
Interest 1.05 1.37 1.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.22 44.47 36.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.22 44.47 36.07
Tax 12.65 11.56 11.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.57 32.91 24.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.57 32.91 24.92
Equity Share Capital 14.36 14.36 14.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.55 2.29 1.73
Diluted EPS 2.55 2.29 1.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.55 2.29 1.73
Diluted EPS 2.55 2.29 1.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 11, 2022
