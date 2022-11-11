Gabriel India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 802.87 crore, up 36.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 802.87 crore in September 2022 up 36.15% from Rs. 589.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.57 crore in September 2022 up 46.74% from Rs. 24.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.05 crore in September 2022 up 30.8% from Rs. 47.44 crore in September 2021.

Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in September 2021.

Gabriel India shares closed at 160.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.36% returns over the last 6 months and 3.15% over the last 12 months.