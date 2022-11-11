English
    Gabriel India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 802.87 crore, up 36.15% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gabriel India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 802.87 crore in September 2022 up 36.15% from Rs. 589.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.57 crore in September 2022 up 46.74% from Rs. 24.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.05 crore in September 2022 up 30.8% from Rs. 47.44 crore in September 2021.

    Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in September 2021.

    Gabriel India shares closed at 160.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.36% returns over the last 6 months and 3.15% over the last 12 months.

    Gabriel India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations802.87720.90589.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations802.87720.90589.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials617.75544.51424.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.697.348.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.26-0.1714.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.5444.0939.67
    Depreciation11.7811.169.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.0474.2958.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.3339.7033.12
    Other Income2.946.144.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.2745.8437.54
    Interest1.051.371.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.2244.4736.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.2244.4736.07
    Tax12.6511.5611.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.5732.9124.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.5732.9124.92
    Equity Share Capital14.3614.3614.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.552.291.73
    Diluted EPS2.552.291.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.552.291.73
    Diluted EPS2.552.291.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:23 pm