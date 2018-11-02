Gabriel India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 541.53 crore, up 14.8% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 541.53 crore in September 2018 up 14.8% from Rs. 471.70 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.95 crore in September 2018 up 8.95% from Rs. 26.57 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.58 crore in September 2018 up 13.88% from Rs. 47.05 crore in September 2017.

Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2017.

Gabriel India shares closed at 134.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -11.96% returns over the last 6 months and -31.90% over the last 12 months.