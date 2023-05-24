Gabriel India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 736.98 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 736.98 crore in March 2023 up 7.69% from Rs. 684.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.76 crore in March 2023 up 25.42% from Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.82 crore in March 2023 up 21.15% from Rs. 48.55 crore in March 2022.

Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2022.

Gabriel India shares closed at 167.95 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.69% returns over the last 6 months and 49.49% over the last 12 months.