    Gabriel India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 736.98 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gabriel India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 736.98 crore in March 2023 up 7.69% from Rs. 684.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.76 crore in March 2023 up 25.42% from Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.82 crore in March 2023 up 21.15% from Rs. 48.55 crore in March 2022.

    Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2022.

    Gabriel India shares closed at 167.95 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.69% returns over the last 6 months and 49.49% over the last 12 months.

    Gabriel India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations736.98710.99684.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations736.98710.99684.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials548.63540.43527.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.009.748.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.58-12.42-2.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.1547.3342.00
    Depreciation12.9712.6810.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.2574.5571.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.3938.6927.05
    Other Income6.461.8510.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.8540.5337.88
    Interest0.851.320.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.0039.2237.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.0039.2237.71
    Tax11.2510.0910.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.7629.1226.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.7629.1226.92
    Equity Share Capital14.3614.3614.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.352.031.87
    Diluted EPS2.352.031.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.352.031.87
    Diluted EPS2.352.031.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 10:44 am