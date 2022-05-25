 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gabriel India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 684.33 crore, up 17.84% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gabriel India are:

Net Sales at Rs 684.33 crore in March 2022 up 17.84% from Rs. 580.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2022 down 2.78% from Rs. 27.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.55 crore in March 2022 down 12.59% from Rs. 55.54 crore in March 2021.

Gabriel India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

Gabriel India shares closed at 110.70 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.21% returns over the last 6 months and -12.07% over the last 12 months.

Gabriel India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 684.33 606.14 580.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 684.33 606.14 580.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 527.44 460.95 440.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.79 7.64 9.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.87 -3.15 -15.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.00 38.75 38.49
Depreciation 10.67 10.87 11.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.25 59.94 59.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.05 31.14 38.10
Other Income 10.83 6.47 6.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.88 37.61 44.34
Interest 0.17 0.73 3.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.71 36.88 40.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.71 36.88 40.67
Tax 10.80 11.19 12.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.92 25.69 27.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.92 25.69 27.69
Equity Share Capital 14.36 14.36 14.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 1.79 1.93
Diluted EPS 1.87 1.79 1.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 1.79 1.93
Diluted EPS 1.87 1.79 1.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:44 am
