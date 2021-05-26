Gabriel India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 580.73 crore, up 36.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 580.73 crore in March 2021 up 36.76% from Rs. 424.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.69 crore in March 2021 up 4.13% from Rs. 26.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.54 crore in March 2021 up 53.21% from Rs. 36.25 crore in March 2020.

Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2020.

Gabriel India shares closed at 126.85 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.50% returns over the last 6 months and 74.36% over the last 12 months.