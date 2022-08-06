 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gabriel India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 720.90 crore, up 58.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gabriel India are:

Net Sales at Rs 720.90 crore in June 2022 up 58.94% from Rs. 453.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.91 crore in June 2022 up 174.26% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.00 crore in June 2022 up 105.85% from Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2021.

Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2021.

Gabriel India shares closed at 140.85 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.18% returns over the last 6 months and 7.52% over the last 12 months.

Gabriel India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 720.90 684.33 453.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 720.90 684.33 453.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 544.51 527.44 346.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.34 8.79 6.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 -2.87 -13.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.09 42.00 39.28
Depreciation 11.16 10.67 9.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.29 71.25 49.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.70 27.05 15.07
Other Income 6.14 10.83 2.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.84 37.88 17.76
Interest 1.37 0.17 1.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.47 37.71 15.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.47 37.71 15.81
Tax 11.56 10.80 3.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.91 26.92 12.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.91 26.92 12.00
Equity Share Capital 14.36 14.36 14.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 1.87 0.84
Diluted EPS 2.29 1.87 0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 1.87 0.84
Diluted EPS 2.29 1.87 0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
