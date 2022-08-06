Gabriel India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 720.90 crore, up 58.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 720.90 crore in June 2022 up 58.94% from Rs. 453.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.91 crore in June 2022 up 174.26% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.00 crore in June 2022 up 105.85% from Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2021.

Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2021.

Gabriel India shares closed at 140.85 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.18% returns over the last 6 months and 7.52% over the last 12 months.