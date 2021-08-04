Gabriel India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 453.58 crore, up 269.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 453.58 crore in June 2021 up 269.2% from Rs. 122.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2021 up 150.46% from Rs. 23.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2021 up 289.66% from Rs. 14.60 crore in June 2020.

Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.66 in June 2020.

Gabriel India shares closed at 135.05 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.03% returns over the last 6 months and 59.82% over the last 12 months.