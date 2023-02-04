Gabriel India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 710.99 crore, up 17.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 710.99 crore in December 2022 up 17.3% from Rs. 606.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.12 crore in December 2022 up 13.38% from Rs. 25.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.21 crore in December 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 48.48 crore in December 2021.