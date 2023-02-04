 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gabriel India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 710.99 crore, up 17.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gabriel India are:

Net Sales at Rs 710.99 crore in December 2022 up 17.3% from Rs. 606.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.12 crore in December 2022 up 13.38% from Rs. 25.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.21 crore in December 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 48.48 crore in December 2021.

Gabriel India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 710.99 802.87 606.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 710.99 802.87 606.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 540.43 617.75 460.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.74 9.69 7.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.42 -9.26 -3.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.33 45.54 38.75
Depreciation 12.68 11.78 10.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.55 80.04 59.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.69 47.33 31.14
Other Income 1.85 2.94 6.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.53 50.27 37.61
Interest 1.32 1.05 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.22 49.22 36.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.22 49.22 36.88
Tax 10.09 12.65 11.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.12 36.57 25.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.12 36.57 25.69
Equity Share Capital 14.36 14.36 14.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 2.55 1.79
Diluted EPS 2.03 2.55 1.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 2.55 1.79
Diluted EPS 2.03 2.55 1.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited