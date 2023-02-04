English
    Gabriel India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 710.99 crore, up 17.3% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gabriel India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 710.99 crore in December 2022 up 17.3% from Rs. 606.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.12 crore in December 2022 up 13.38% from Rs. 25.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.21 crore in December 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 48.48 crore in December 2021.

    Gabriel India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations710.99802.87606.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations710.99802.87606.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials540.43617.75460.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.749.697.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.42-9.26-3.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.3345.5438.75
    Depreciation12.6811.7810.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.5580.0459.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.6947.3331.14
    Other Income1.852.946.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5350.2737.61
    Interest1.321.050.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.2249.2236.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.2249.2236.88
    Tax10.0912.6511.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.1236.5725.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.1236.5725.69
    Equity Share Capital14.3614.3614.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.032.551.79
    Diluted EPS2.032.551.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.032.551.79
    Diluted EPS2.032.551.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
