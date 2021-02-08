Gabriel India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 536.49 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 536.49 crore in December 2020 up 17.78% from Rs. 455.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.59 crore in December 2020 up 40.09% from Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.42 crore in December 2020 up 30.67% from Rs. 34.76 crore in December 2019.

Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2019.

Gabriel India shares closed at 117.95 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.73% returns over the last 6 months and 5.69% over the last 12 months.