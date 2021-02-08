MARKET NEWS

Gabriel India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 536.49 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gabriel India are:

Net Sales at Rs 536.49 crore in December 2020 up 17.78% from Rs. 455.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.59 crore in December 2020 up 40.09% from Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.42 crore in December 2020 up 30.67% from Rs. 34.76 crore in December 2019.

Gabriel India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2019.

Gabriel India shares closed at 117.95 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.73% returns over the last 6 months and 5.69% over the last 12 months.

Gabriel India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations536.49459.86455.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations536.49459.86455.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials409.06314.50330.57
Purchase of Traded Goods9.997.945.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.2616.73-4.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.7636.4240.45
Depreciation11.8210.5010.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses52.7648.0250.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3725.7522.11
Other Income6.234.242.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6029.9924.67
Interest0.891.300.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.7228.6923.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.7228.6923.90
Tax8.12-1.916.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.5930.6017.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.5930.6017.56
Equity Share Capital14.3614.3614.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.712.131.22
Diluted EPS1.712.131.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.712.131.22
Diluted EPS1.712.131.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Gabriel India #Results
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:11 pm

