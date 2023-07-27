G20, World Cup will boost demand and foreign tourist arrivals: Indian Hotels CEO

Indian Hotels expects G20, cricket World Cup to drive demand further

Tata Group-backed Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) is expecting strong demand to continue due to events like the cricket World Cup and also G20 meetings which is also expected to drive foreign tourist arrivals in India.

"In light of demand outpacing supply there are further demand boosting factors like G20, World Cup and there are expectations of international arrival will start reaching pre-Covid level as it has been far behind that level as of October and November last year. So, occupancy should stay stable and rates should go up further. India is becoming a 365-day destination rather than an October to March destination," said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL during the earnings call for Q1 FY24 on July 27.

He added that these events are driving positioning of India as a tourism hub. "These events should help in marketing of India as a destination in the long run."

In Q1 FY24, hotels recorded occupancy of 74 percent which is expected to continue in the coming months.

It was expected that foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) in India will see a recovery of 80-90 percent in calendar year (CY) 2023 of pre-Covid level. However, the overall mix of international travellers in India is under 20 percent, noted Giridhar Sanjeevi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IHCL during the Q1 FY24 earnings call.

"In the longer run, trends are positive (for FTA revival). FTA should come back and second half of 2023 should see that," Sanjeevi added.

On hotel openings, Chhatwal said the guidance of 20 hotel opening stays.

"Ginger Hotels clocked revenue milestone of Rs 100 crore and it is going to scale up at fast pace. In this calendar year or Q3 of FY24, we look to open Ginger's flagship hotel in Santacruz, Mumbai. To aid growth of Lean Luxe (Ginger hotels was repositioned under new brand identity), we are investing in renovation of seven hotels. We have multiple hotels coming post renovationm including Taj New Delhi and one in Gwalior which will open in the second half of this year."

Chhatwal pointed out that the renovated Lean Luxe record 30 percent higher room rate than old Ginger Hotels.

On ITC's hotel business demerger and competition due to that in management contract business, Sanjeevi noted that there is enough opportunity for all players.