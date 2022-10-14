 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G R Infraproject Q2 PAT may dip 13.4% YoY to Rs. 141.3 cr: Yes Securities

Oct 14, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 20.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,959.8 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects G R Infraproject to report net profit at Rs. 141.3 crore down 13.4% year-on-year (down 56% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 235 percent Y-o-Y (down 563 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 274.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

