G R Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,994.92 crore, down 12.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,994.92 crore in March 2023 down 12.04% from Rs. 2,268.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.21 crore in March 2023 down 27.52% from Rs. 265.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.76 crore in March 2023 down 20.94% from Rs. 436.09 crore in March 2022.
G R Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 27.43 in March 2022.
G R Infra shares closed at 1,081.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.60% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.
|G R Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,994.92
|1,898.81
|2,268.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,994.92
|1,898.81
|2,268.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|51.77
|49.40
|108.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.96
|3.28
|3.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|156.72
|153.64
|156.28
|Depreciation
|58.99
|61.25
|61.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,491.63
|1,415.64
|1,597.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|230.86
|215.60
|341.22
|Other Income
|54.92
|42.13
|33.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|285.77
|257.73
|374.35
|Interest
|26.91
|24.81
|27.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|258.86
|232.92
|347.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|258.86
|232.92
|347.04
|Tax
|66.66
|58.78
|81.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|192.21
|174.14
|265.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|192.21
|174.14
|265.19
|Equity Share Capital
|48.34
|48.34
|48.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.88
|18.01
|27.43
|Diluted EPS
|19.88
|18.01
|27.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.88
|18.01
|27.43
|Diluted EPS
|19.88
|18.01
|27.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited