G R Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,994.92 crore, down 12.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,994.92 crore in March 2023 down 12.04% from Rs. 2,268.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.21 crore in March 2023 down 27.52% from Rs. 265.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.76 crore in March 2023 down 20.94% from Rs. 436.09 crore in March 2022.

G R Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 27.43 in March 2022.

G R Infra shares closed at 1,081.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.60% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.