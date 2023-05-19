English
    G R Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,994.92 crore, down 12.04% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,994.92 crore in March 2023 down 12.04% from Rs. 2,268.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.21 crore in March 2023 down 27.52% from Rs. 265.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.76 crore in March 2023 down 20.94% from Rs. 436.09 crore in March 2022.

    G R Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 27.43 in March 2022.

    G R Infra shares closed at 1,081.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.60% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.

    G R Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,994.921,898.812,268.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,994.921,898.812,268.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.7749.40108.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.963.283.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost156.72153.64156.28
    Depreciation58.9961.2561.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,491.631,415.641,597.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax230.86215.60341.22
    Other Income54.9242.1333.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax285.77257.73374.35
    Interest26.9124.8127.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax258.86232.92347.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax258.86232.92347.04
    Tax66.6658.7881.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities192.21174.14265.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period192.21174.14265.19
    Equity Share Capital48.3448.3448.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.8818.0127.43
    Diluted EPS19.8818.0127.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.8818.0127.43
    Diluted EPS19.8818.0127.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
