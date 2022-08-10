 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G R Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,476.68 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,476.68 crore in June 2022 up 16.1% from Rs. 2,133.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 321.09 crore in June 2022 up 57.7% from Rs. 203.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 518.37 crore in June 2022 up 38.02% from Rs. 375.57 crore in June 2021.

G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 33.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.06 in June 2021.

G R Infra shares closed at 1,323.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and -17.79% over the last 12 months.

G R Infraprojects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,476.68 2,268.08 2,133.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,476.68 2,268.08 2,133.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 87.30 108.53 51.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.03 3.08 -0.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 175.01 156.28 131.21
Depreciation 63.40 61.74 66.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,740.99 1,597.23 1,605.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 423.02 341.22 278.79
Other Income 31.95 33.13 30.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 454.97 374.35 308.98
Interest 26.94 27.30 38.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 428.03 347.04 270.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 428.03 347.04 270.22
Tax 106.94 81.85 66.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 321.09 265.19 203.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 321.09 265.19 203.61
Equity Share Capital 48.34 48.34 48.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.21 27.43 21.06
Diluted EPS 33.21 27.43 21.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.21 27.43 21.06
Diluted EPS 33.21 27.43 21.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
