G R Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,476.68 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,476.68 crore in June 2022 up 16.1% from Rs. 2,133.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 321.09 crore in June 2022 up 57.7% from Rs. 203.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 518.37 crore in June 2022 up 38.02% from Rs. 375.57 crore in June 2021.

G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 33.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.06 in June 2021.

G R Infra shares closed at 1,323.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and -17.79% over the last 12 months.