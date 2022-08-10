G R Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,476.68 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,476.68 crore in June 2022 up 16.1% from Rs. 2,133.18 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 321.09 crore in June 2022 up 57.7% from Rs. 203.61 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 518.37 crore in June 2022 up 38.02% from Rs. 375.57 crore in June 2021.
G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 33.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.06 in June 2021.
G R Infra shares closed at 1,323.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and -17.79% over the last 12 months.
|G R Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,476.68
|2,268.08
|2,133.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,476.68
|2,268.08
|2,133.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.30
|108.53
|51.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.03
|3.08
|-0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|175.01
|156.28
|131.21
|Depreciation
|63.40
|61.74
|66.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,740.99
|1,597.23
|1,605.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|423.02
|341.22
|278.79
|Other Income
|31.95
|33.13
|30.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|454.97
|374.35
|308.98
|Interest
|26.94
|27.30
|38.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|428.03
|347.04
|270.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|428.03
|347.04
|270.22
|Tax
|106.94
|81.85
|66.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|321.09
|265.19
|203.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|321.09
|265.19
|203.61
|Equity Share Capital
|48.34
|48.34
|48.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.21
|27.43
|21.06
|Diluted EPS
|33.21
|27.43
|21.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.21
|27.43
|21.06
|Diluted EPS
|33.21
|27.43
|21.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited