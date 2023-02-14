 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G R Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,898.81 crore, up 4.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,898.81 crore in December 2022 up 4.42% from Rs. 1,818.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.14 crore in December 2022 up 35.02% from Rs. 128.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.98 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 289.96 crore in December 2021.

G R Infraprojects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,898.81 1,777.17 1,818.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,898.81 1,777.17 1,818.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.40 43.38 73.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.28 3.65 -3.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 153.64 161.89 148.68
Depreciation 61.25 62.02 82.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,415.64 1,308.28 1,344.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.60 197.96 172.50
Other Income 42.13 51.90 35.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 257.73 249.86 207.65
Interest 24.81 23.56 29.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 232.92 226.30 177.91
Exceptional Items -- -- -3.08
P/L Before Tax 232.92 226.30 174.83
Tax 58.78 61.98 45.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 174.14 164.33 128.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 174.14 164.33 128.98
Equity Share Capital 48.34 48.34 48.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.01 17.00 13.34
Diluted EPS 18.01 17.00 13.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.01 17.00 13.34
Diluted EPS 18.01 17.00 13.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
