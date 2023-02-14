G R Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,898.81 crore, up 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,898.81 crore in December 2022 up 4.42% from Rs. 1,818.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.14 crore in December 2022 up 35.02% from Rs. 128.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.98 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 289.96 crore in December 2021.

G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 18.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.34 in December 2021.

G R Infra shares closed at 1,201.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.48% returns over the last 6 months and -26.77% over the last 12 months.