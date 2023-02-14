English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    G R Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,898.81 crore, up 4.42% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,898.81 crore in December 2022 up 4.42% from Rs. 1,818.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.14 crore in December 2022 up 35.02% from Rs. 128.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.98 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 289.96 crore in December 2021.

    G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 18.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.34 in December 2021.

    G R Infra shares closed at 1,201.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.48% returns over the last 6 months and -26.77% over the last 12 months.

    G R Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,898.811,777.171,818.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,898.811,777.171,818.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.4043.3873.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.283.65-3.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost153.64161.89148.68
    Depreciation61.2562.0282.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,415.641,308.281,344.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.60197.96172.50
    Other Income42.1351.9035.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax257.73249.86207.65
    Interest24.8123.5629.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax232.92226.30177.91
    Exceptional Items-----3.08
    P/L Before Tax232.92226.30174.83
    Tax58.7861.9845.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities174.14164.33128.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period174.14164.33128.98
    Equity Share Capital48.3448.3448.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.0117.0013.34
    Diluted EPS18.0117.0013.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.0117.0013.34
    Diluted EPS18.0117.0013.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction - Infrastructure #Earnings First-Cut #G R Infra #G R Infraprojects #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:22 am