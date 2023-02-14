G R Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,898.81 crore, up 4.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,898.81 crore in December 2022 up 4.42% from Rs. 1,818.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.14 crore in December 2022 up 35.02% from Rs. 128.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.98 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 289.96 crore in December 2021.
G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 18.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.34 in December 2021.
G R Infra shares closed at 1,201.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.48% returns over the last 6 months and -26.77% over the last 12 months.
|G R Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,898.81
|1,777.17
|1,818.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,898.81
|1,777.17
|1,818.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.40
|43.38
|73.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.28
|3.65
|-3.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|153.64
|161.89
|148.68
|Depreciation
|61.25
|62.02
|82.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,415.64
|1,308.28
|1,344.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|215.60
|197.96
|172.50
|Other Income
|42.13
|51.90
|35.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|257.73
|249.86
|207.65
|Interest
|24.81
|23.56
|29.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|232.92
|226.30
|177.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-3.08
|P/L Before Tax
|232.92
|226.30
|174.83
|Tax
|58.78
|61.98
|45.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|174.14
|164.33
|128.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|174.14
|164.33
|128.98
|Equity Share Capital
|48.34
|48.34
|48.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.01
|17.00
|13.34
|Diluted EPS
|18.01
|17.00
|13.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.01
|17.00
|13.34
|Diluted EPS
|18.01
|17.00
|13.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited