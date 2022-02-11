G R Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,818.44 crore, down 17.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,818.44 crore in December 2021 down 17.94% from Rs. 2,215.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.98 crore in December 2021 down 59.85% from Rs. 321.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 289.96 crore in December 2021 down 44.4% from Rs. 521.53 crore in December 2020.

G R Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 33.13 in December 2020.

G R Infra shares closed at 1,791.45 on February 10, 2022 (NSE)