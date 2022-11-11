 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G R Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,136.36 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,136.36 crore in September 2022 up 13.49% from Rs. 1,882.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 336.23 crore in September 2022 up 78.27% from Rs. 188.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 626.64 crore in September 2022 up 53.52% from Rs. 408.17 crore in September 2021.

G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 34.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.51 in September 2021.

G R Infra shares closed at 1,218.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.25% returns over the last 6 months and -38.87% over the last 12 months.

G R Infraprojects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,136.36 2,692.15 1,882.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,136.36 2,692.15 1,882.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.38 87.30 82.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.65 -13.03 -5.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 162.93 175.12 150.30
Depreciation 62.02 63.40 70.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,325.06 1,755.72 1,265.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 539.33 623.64 319.30
Other Income 25.29 13.76 17.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 564.62 637.40 337.18
Interest 107.82 96.92 88.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 456.79 540.48 248.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 456.79 540.48 248.50
Tax 120.56 135.62 59.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 336.23 404.86 188.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 336.23 404.86 188.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 336.23 404.86 188.60
Equity Share Capital 48.34 48.34 48.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.77 41.87 19.51
Diluted EPS 34.77 41.87 19.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.77 41.87 19.51
Diluted EPS 34.77 41.87 19.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 11, 2022
