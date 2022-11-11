G R Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,136.36 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,136.36 crore in September 2022 up 13.49% from Rs. 1,882.38 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 336.23 crore in September 2022 up 78.27% from Rs. 188.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 626.64 crore in September 2022 up 53.52% from Rs. 408.17 crore in September 2021.
G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 34.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.51 in September 2021.
G R Infra shares closed at 1,218.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.25% returns over the last 6 months and -38.87% over the last 12 months.
|G R Infraprojects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,136.36
|2,692.15
|1,882.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,136.36
|2,692.15
|1,882.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.38
|87.30
|82.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.65
|-13.03
|-5.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|162.93
|175.12
|150.30
|Depreciation
|62.02
|63.40
|70.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,325.06
|1,755.72
|1,265.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|539.33
|623.64
|319.30
|Other Income
|25.29
|13.76
|17.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|564.62
|637.40
|337.18
|Interest
|107.82
|96.92
|88.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|456.79
|540.48
|248.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|456.79
|540.48
|248.50
|Tax
|120.56
|135.62
|59.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|336.23
|404.86
|188.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|336.23
|404.86
|188.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|336.23
|404.86
|188.60
|Equity Share Capital
|48.34
|48.34
|48.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.77
|41.87
|19.51
|Diluted EPS
|34.77
|41.87
|19.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.77
|41.87
|19.51
|Diluted EPS
|34.77
|41.87
|19.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited