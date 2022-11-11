G R Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,136.36 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,136.36 crore in September 2022 up 13.49% from Rs. 1,882.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 336.23 crore in September 2022 up 78.27% from Rs. 188.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 626.64 crore in September 2022 up 53.52% from Rs. 408.17 crore in September 2021.

G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 34.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.51 in September 2021.

G R Infra shares closed at 1,218.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.25% returns over the last 6 months and -38.87% over the last 12 months.