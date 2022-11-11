English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    G R Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,136.36 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,136.36 crore in September 2022 up 13.49% from Rs. 1,882.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 336.23 crore in September 2022 up 78.27% from Rs. 188.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 626.64 crore in September 2022 up 53.52% from Rs. 408.17 crore in September 2021.

    G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 34.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.51 in September 2021.

    Close

    G R Infra shares closed at 1,218.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.25% returns over the last 6 months and -38.87% over the last 12 months.

    G R Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,136.362,692.151,882.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,136.362,692.151,882.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.3887.3082.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.65-13.03-5.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost162.93175.12150.30
    Depreciation62.0263.4070.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,325.061,755.721,265.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax539.33623.64319.30
    Other Income25.2913.7617.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax564.62637.40337.18
    Interest107.8296.9288.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax456.79540.48248.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax456.79540.48248.50
    Tax120.56135.6259.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities336.23404.86188.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period336.23404.86188.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates336.23404.86188.60
    Equity Share Capital48.3448.3448.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.7741.8719.51
    Diluted EPS34.7741.8719.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.7741.8719.51
    Diluted EPS34.7741.8719.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction - Infrastructure #Earnings First-Cut #G R Infra #G R Infraprojects #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am