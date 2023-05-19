G R Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,461.12 crore, up 2.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,461.12 crore in March 2023 up 2.71% from Rs. 2,396.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 389.68 crore in March 2023 up 40.91% from Rs. 276.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 701.30 crore in March 2023 up 33.09% from Rs. 526.95 crore in March 2022.

G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 40.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 28.60 in March 2022.

G R Infra shares closed at 1,081.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.60% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.