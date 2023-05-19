English
    G R Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,461.12 crore, up 2.71% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,461.12 crore in March 2023 up 2.71% from Rs. 2,396.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 389.68 crore in March 2023 up 40.91% from Rs. 276.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 701.30 crore in March 2023 up 33.09% from Rs. 526.95 crore in March 2022.

    G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 40.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 28.60 in March 2022.

    G R Infra shares closed at 1,081.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.60% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.

    G R Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,461.122,191.882,396.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,461.122,191.882,396.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.7749.40108.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.963.283.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost156.86151.23156.40
    Depreciation58.9961.2161.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,577.071,393.151,619.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax611.47533.61446.97
    Other Income30.8317.4218.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax642.31551.03465.21
    Interest121.07117.20107.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax521.24433.83357.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax521.24433.83357.41
    Tax131.55110.1780.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities389.68323.65276.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period389.68323.65276.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates389.68323.65276.56
    Equity Share Capital48.3448.3448.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.3033.4728.60
    Diluted EPS40.3033.4728.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.3033.4728.60
    Diluted EPS40.3033.4728.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

