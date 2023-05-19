G R Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,461.12 crore, up 2.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,461.12 crore in March 2023 up 2.71% from Rs. 2,396.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 389.68 crore in March 2023 up 40.91% from Rs. 276.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 701.30 crore in March 2023 up 33.09% from Rs. 526.95 crore in March 2022.
G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 40.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 28.60 in March 2022.
G R Infra shares closed at 1,081.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.60% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.
|G R Infraprojects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,461.12
|2,191.88
|2,396.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,461.12
|2,191.88
|2,396.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|51.77
|49.40
|108.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.96
|3.28
|3.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|156.86
|151.23
|156.40
|Depreciation
|58.99
|61.21
|61.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,577.07
|1,393.15
|1,619.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|611.47
|533.61
|446.97
|Other Income
|30.83
|17.42
|18.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|642.31
|551.03
|465.21
|Interest
|121.07
|117.20
|107.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|521.24
|433.83
|357.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|521.24
|433.83
|357.41
|Tax
|131.55
|110.17
|80.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|389.68
|323.65
|276.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|389.68
|323.65
|276.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|389.68
|323.65
|276.56
|Equity Share Capital
|48.34
|48.34
|48.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|40.30
|33.47
|28.60
|Diluted EPS
|40.30
|33.47
|28.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|40.30
|33.47
|28.60
|Diluted EPS
|40.30
|33.47
|28.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited