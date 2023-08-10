English
    G R Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,478.23 crore, down 7.95% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,478.23 crore in June 2023 down 7.95% from Rs. 2,692.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.84 crore in June 2023 down 23.47% from Rs. 404.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 628.66 crore in June 2023 down 10.29% from Rs. 700.80 crore in June 2022.

    G R Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 41.87 in June 2022.

    G R Infra shares closed at 1,320.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.

    G R Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,478.232,461.122,692.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,478.232,461.122,692.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.6351.7787.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.734.96-13.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost168.29156.86175.12
    Depreciation60.2458.9963.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,649.221,577.071,755.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax547.12611.47623.64
    Other Income21.3030.8313.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax568.42642.31637.40
    Interest136.61121.0796.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax431.80521.24540.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax431.80521.24540.48
    Tax121.96131.55135.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities309.84389.68404.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period309.84389.68404.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates309.84389.68404.86
    Equity Share Capital48.3448.3448.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.0540.3041.87
    Diluted EPS32.0540.3041.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.0540.3041.87
    Diluted EPS32.0540.3041.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction - Infrastructure #Earnings First-Cut #G R Infra #G R Infraprojects #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

