G R Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,478.23 crore, down 7.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,478.23 crore in June 2023 down 7.95% from Rs. 2,692.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.84 crore in June 2023 down 23.47% from Rs. 404.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 628.66 crore in June 2023 down 10.29% from Rs. 700.80 crore in June 2022.

G R Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 41.87 in June 2022.

G R Infra shares closed at 1,320.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.