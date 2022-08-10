G R Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,692.15 crore, up 18.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,692.15 crore in June 2022 up 18.89% from Rs. 2,264.48 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.86 crore in June 2022 up 82.97% from Rs. 221.27 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 700.80 crore in June 2022 up 45.89% from Rs. 480.37 crore in June 2021.
G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 41.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.88 in June 2021.
G R Infra shares closed at 1,323.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and -17.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|G R Infraprojects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,692.15
|2,396.11
|2,264.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,692.15
|2,396.11
|2,264.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.30
|108.53
|51.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.03
|3.08
|-0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|175.12
|156.40
|131.37
|Depreciation
|63.40
|61.74
|66.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,755.72
|1,619.40
|1,612.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|623.64
|446.97
|403.82
|Other Income
|13.76
|18.24
|9.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|637.40
|465.21
|413.78
|Interest
|96.92
|107.80
|120.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|540.48
|357.41
|293.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|540.48
|357.41
|293.67
|Tax
|135.62
|80.86
|72.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|404.86
|276.56
|221.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|404.86
|276.56
|221.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|404.86
|276.56
|221.27
|Equity Share Capital
|48.34
|48.34
|48.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|41.87
|28.60
|22.88
|Diluted EPS
|41.87
|28.60
|22.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|41.87
|28.60
|22.88
|Diluted EPS
|41.87
|28.60
|22.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited