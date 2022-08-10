English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Will Vedant Fashions Sparkle After Q1 Results? | Markets With Santo & CJ
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    G R Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,692.15 crore, up 18.89% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,692.15 crore in June 2022 up 18.89% from Rs. 2,264.48 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.86 crore in June 2022 up 82.97% from Rs. 221.27 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 700.80 crore in June 2022 up 45.89% from Rs. 480.37 crore in June 2021.

    G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 41.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.88 in June 2021.

    Close

    G R Infra shares closed at 1,323.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and -17.79% over the last 12 months.

    G R Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,692.152,396.112,264.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,692.152,396.112,264.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.30108.5351.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.033.08-0.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost175.12156.40131.37
    Depreciation63.4061.7466.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,755.721,619.401,612.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax623.64446.97403.82
    Other Income13.7618.249.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax637.40465.21413.78
    Interest96.92107.80120.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax540.48357.41293.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax540.48357.41293.67
    Tax135.6280.8672.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities404.86276.56221.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period404.86276.56221.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates404.86276.56221.27
    Equity Share Capital48.3448.3448.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.8728.6022.88
    Diluted EPS41.8728.6022.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.8728.6022.88
    Diluted EPS41.8728.6022.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction - Infrastructure #Earnings First-Cut #G R Infra #G R Infraprojects #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.