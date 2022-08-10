G R Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,692.15 crore, up 18.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,692.15 crore in June 2022 up 18.89% from Rs. 2,264.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.86 crore in June 2022 up 82.97% from Rs. 221.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 700.80 crore in June 2022 up 45.89% from Rs. 480.37 crore in June 2021.

G R Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 41.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.88 in June 2021.

G R Infra shares closed at 1,323.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and -17.79% over the last 12 months.