G K P Printing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore in March 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 12.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 0.46% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 120% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

G K P Printing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

G K P Printing shares closed at 12.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.78% returns over the last 6 months and -87.78% over the last 12 months.