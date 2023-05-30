G K P Printing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G K P Printing & Packaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore in March 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 12.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 0.46% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 120% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
G K P Printing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.
G K P Printing shares closed at 12.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.78% returns over the last 6 months and -87.78% over the last 12 months.
|G K P Printing & Packaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.59
|14.18
|12.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.59
|14.18
|12.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.60
|7.83
|7.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.23
|4.07
|4.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.03
|-0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|0.59
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.11
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.74
|1.40
|0.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.16
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.19
|0.17
|Interest
|0.10
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.18
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.18
|0.12
|Tax
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|0.15
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|0.15
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|22.00
|22.00
|14.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.07
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.07
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.07
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.07
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited