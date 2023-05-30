English
    G K P Printing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G K P Printing & Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore in March 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 12.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 0.46% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 120% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    G K P Printing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

    G K P Printing shares closed at 12.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.78% returns over the last 6 months and -87.78% over the last 12 months.

    G K P Printing & Packaging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.5914.1812.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.5914.1812.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.607.837.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.234.074.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.03-0.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.590.54
    Depreciation0.310.110.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.741.400.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.160.13
    Other Income0.050.030.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.190.17
    Interest0.100.010.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.180.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.140.180.12
    Tax0.050.040.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.090.150.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.090.150.09
    Equity Share Capital22.0022.0014.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.070.06
    Diluted EPS0.040.070.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.070.06
    Diluted EPS0.040.070.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am