    G K P Printing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore, down 28.75% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G K P Printing & Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore in June 2023 down 28.75% from Rs. 12.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 28.85% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

    G K P Printing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

    G K P Printing shares closed at 11.69 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.36% returns over the last 6 months and -93.66% over the last 12 months.

    G K P Printing & Packaging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.0713.5912.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.0713.5912.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.274.604.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.806.235.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.050.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.480.44
    Depreciation0.150.310.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.311.741.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.190.43
    Other Income0.010.050.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.220.240.44
    Interest0.020.100.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.190.140.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.190.140.42
    Tax0.050.050.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.090.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.090.29
    Equity Share Capital22.0022.0014.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.040.19
    Diluted EPS0.060.040.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.040.19
    Diluted EPS0.060.040.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

