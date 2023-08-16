G K P Printing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore, down 28.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore in June 2023 down 28.75% from Rs. 12.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 28.85% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

G K P Printing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

G K P Printing shares closed at 11.69 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.36% returns over the last 6 months and -93.66% over the last 12 months.