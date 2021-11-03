G G Engineering Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore, down 26.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore in September 2021 down 26.84% from Rs. 8.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 21.18% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021 down 4.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

G G Engineering EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

G G Engineering shares closed at 18.25 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.36% returns over the last 6 months and 12.72% over the last 12 months.