    G G Engineering Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore, up 143.42% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G G Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore in June 2023 up 143.42% from Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 144.8% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 231.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    G G Engineering EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

    G G Engineering shares closed at 1.22 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.81% returns over the last 6 months and -32.97% over the last 12 months.

    G G Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.9524.937.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.9524.937.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.7524.637.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.080.06
    Depreciation0.070.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.270.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.84-0.08-0.13
    Other Income-0.385.360.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.465.270.14
    Interest0.020.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.445.260.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.445.260.14
    Tax0.11-0.11--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.345.370.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.345.370.14
    Equity Share Capital38.0738.0710.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.140.03
    Diluted EPS0.010.140.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.140.03
    Diluted EPS0.010.140.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

