 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

G G Engineering Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, up 247.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G G Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in June 2022 up 247.46% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 2371.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 15.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

G G Engineering shares closed at 2.59 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.44% returns over the last 6 months and -67.79% over the last 12 months.

G G Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.78 4.21 2.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.78 4.21 2.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.16 -2.71 0.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.56 9.57 1.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.63 -0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 -0.43 0.18
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 -0.78 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.83 0.12
Other Income 0.27 0.12 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 -0.71 0.12
Interest -- -0.37 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.14 -0.34 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.14 -0.34 0.01
Tax -- -0.11 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 -0.24 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 -0.24 0.01
Equity Share Capital 10.31 10.31 10.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 -0.04 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.04 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 -0.04 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.04 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #G G Engineering #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.