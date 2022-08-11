G G Engineering Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, up 247.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in June 2022 up 247.46% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 2371.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 15.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

G G Engineering shares closed at 2.59 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.44% returns over the last 6 months and -67.79% over the last 12 months.