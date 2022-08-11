G G Engineering Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, up 247.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G G Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in June 2022 up 247.46% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 2371.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 15.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.
G G Engineering shares closed at 2.59 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.44% returns over the last 6 months and -67.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|G G Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.78
|4.21
|2.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.78
|4.21
|2.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.16
|-2.71
|0.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.56
|9.57
|1.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.63
|-0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|-0.43
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|-0.78
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.83
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.12
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|-0.71
|0.12
|Interest
|--
|-0.37
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|-0.34
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|-0.34
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|-0.11
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|-0.24
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.14
|-0.24
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|10.31
|10.31
|10.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|-0.04
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|-0.04
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|-0.04
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|-0.04
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited