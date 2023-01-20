G G Engineering Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore, up 1066.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G G Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore in December 2022 up 1066.54% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2022 up 410400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 up 1350% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.
G G Engineering shares closed at 1.24 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.61% returns over the last 6 months and -72.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|G G Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.94
|36.92
|2.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.94
|36.92
|2.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|-0.16
|-0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.73
|35.56
|0.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.47
|0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.05
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.10
|0.26
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.98
|0.71
|-0.08
|Other Income
|5.85
|-0.21
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.87
|0.50
|0.13
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.87
|0.49
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.87
|0.49
|0.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.87
|0.49
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.87
|0.49
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|38.07
|38.07
|10.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.01
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.01
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited