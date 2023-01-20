English
    G G Engineering Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore, up 1066.54% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G G Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore in December 2022 up 1066.54% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2022 up 410400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 up 1350% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

    G G Engineering shares closed at 1.24 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.61% returns over the last 6 months and -72.01% over the last 12 months.

    G G Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.9436.922.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.9436.922.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials---0.16-0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.7335.560.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.470.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.19
    Depreciation0.030.030.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.100.260.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.980.71-0.08
    Other Income5.85-0.210.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.870.500.13
    Interest--0.000.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.870.490.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.870.490.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.870.490.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.870.490.00
    Equity Share Capital38.0738.0710.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.080.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.080.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm