G G Engineering Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore, up 1066.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore in December 2022 up 1066.54% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2022 up 410400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 up 1350% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

G G Engineering shares closed at 1.24 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.61% returns over the last 6 months and -72.01% over the last 12 months.