G G Engineering Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, up 3.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in March 2022 up 3.21% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022 up 653.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022 up 869.57% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2021.

G G Engineering shares closed at 5.02 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -68.23% returns over the last 6 months and -77.45% over the last 12 months.