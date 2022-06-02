 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

G G Engineering Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, up 3.21% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G G Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in March 2022 up 3.21% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022 up 653.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022 up 869.57% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2021.

G G Engineering shares closed at 5.02 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -68.23% returns over the last 6 months and -77.45% over the last 12 months.

G G Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Jun'21 Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.28 4.79 10.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.28 4.79 10.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.38 0.75 2.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.41 2.80 7.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.84 0.01 -0.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -0.36 0.25 0.29
Depreciation 0.25 0.29 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -0.39 0.77 0.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.83 -0.08 0.44
Other Income 0.16 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.98 -0.08 0.46
Interest -0.28 0.20 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.26 -0.29 0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.26 -0.29 0.24
Tax -0.22 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.48 -0.29 0.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.48 -0.29 0.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.48 -0.29 0.24
Equity Share Capital 10.31 10.31 10.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 -0.06 0.23
Diluted EPS 0.48 -0.06 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 -0.06 0.23
Diluted EPS 0.48 -0.06 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #G G Engineering #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.