G G Engineering Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, up 3.21% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G G Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in March 2022 up 3.21% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022 up 653.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022 up 869.57% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2021.
G G Engineering shares closed at 5.02 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -68.23% returns over the last 6 months and -77.45% over the last 12 months.
|G G Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Sep'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.28
|4.79
|10.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.28
|4.79
|10.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.38
|0.75
|2.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.41
|2.80
|7.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.84
|0.01
|-0.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.36
|0.25
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.29
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.39
|0.77
|0.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.83
|-0.08
|0.44
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.98
|-0.08
|0.46
|Interest
|-0.28
|0.20
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.26
|-0.29
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.26
|-0.29
|0.24
|Tax
|-0.22
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.48
|-0.29
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.48
|-0.29
|0.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.48
|-0.29
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|10.31
|10.31
|10.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|-0.06
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|-0.06
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|-0.06
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|-0.06
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited