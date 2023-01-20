 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G G Engineering Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore, up 1055.2% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G G Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore in December 2022 up 1055.2% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 732.58% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 up 744.44% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

G G Engineering shares closed at 1.24 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.61% returns over the last 6 months and -72.01% over the last 12 months.

G G Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.94 36.99 2.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.94 36.99 2.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.07 0.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.73 35.36 0.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.49 0.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.14 0.21
Depreciation 0.03 0.22 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.10 0.90 0.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.98 -0.19 -0.99
Other Income 5.85 -0.20 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.87 -0.38 -0.76
Interest -- 0.08 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.87 -0.47 -0.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.87 -0.47 -0.98
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.87 -0.47 -0.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.87 -0.47 -0.98
Minority Interest -- 0.47 0.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.33 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.20 0.00 -0.51
Equity Share Capital 38.07 38.07 10.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 -0.01 -0.21
Diluted EPS 0.08 -- -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 -0.01 -0.21
Diluted EPS 0.08 -- -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm