G G Engineering Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore, up 1055.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore in December 2022 up 1055.2% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 732.58% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 up 744.44% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

G G Engineering shares closed at 1.24 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.61% returns over the last 6 months and -72.01% over the last 12 months.