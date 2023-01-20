English
    G G Engineering Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore, up 1055.2% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for G G Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.94 crore in December 2022 up 1055.2% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 732.58% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 up 744.44% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

    G G Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

    G G Engineering shares closed at 1.24 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.61% returns over the last 6 months and -72.01% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.9436.992.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.9436.992.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.070.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.7335.360.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.490.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.140.21
    Depreciation0.030.220.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.100.900.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.98-0.19-0.99
    Other Income5.85-0.200.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.87-0.38-0.76
    Interest--0.080.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.87-0.47-0.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.87-0.47-0.98
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.87-0.47-0.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.87-0.47-0.98
    Minority Interest--0.470.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.33----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.200.00-0.51
    Equity Share Capital38.0738.0710.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.01-0.21
    Diluted EPS0.08---0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.01-0.21
    Diluted EPS0.08---0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

