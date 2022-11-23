Futuristic Sol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 80.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 80.33% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 492.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Futuristic Sol shares closed at 32.95 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.32% returns over the last 12 months.