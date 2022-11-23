 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Futuristic Sol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 80.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Futuristic Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 80.33% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 492.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Futuristic Sol shares closed at 32.95 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.32% returns over the last 12 months.

Futuristic Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.03 0.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.03 0.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.07 0.00
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.00
Tax 0.00 -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.02 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.02 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 10.47 10.47 10.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.02 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -0.02 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.02 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -0.02 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

