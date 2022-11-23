English
    Futuristic Sol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 80.33% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Futuristic Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 80.33% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 492.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Futuristic Sol shares closed at 32.95 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.32% returns over the last 12 months.

    Futuristic Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.030.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.030.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.050.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.070.00
    Other Income0.050.050.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.020.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.020.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.020.00
    Tax0.00--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.02-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.02-0.01
    Equity Share Capital10.4710.4710.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.02--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.02--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 07:11 pm