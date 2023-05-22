Futuristic Sol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 13013.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Futuristic Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 13013.86% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 22809.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2023 up 11533.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
Futuristic Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.
|Futuristic Sol shares closed at 38.50 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.84% returns over the last 6 months
|Futuristic Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.50
|0.01
|0.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.50
|0.01
|0.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.00
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.39
|-0.08
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.46
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.45
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.45
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.70
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.75
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.75
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|10.47
|10.47
|10.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.62
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|2.62
|-0.02
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.62
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|2.62
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited