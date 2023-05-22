English
    Futuristic Sol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, up 13013.86% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Futuristic Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 13013.86% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 22809.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2023 up 11533.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
    Futuristic Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.Futuristic Sol shares closed at 38.50 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.84% returns over the last 6 months
    Futuristic Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.500.010.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.500.010.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.05
    Depreciation0.030.000.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.040.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.39-0.08-0.08
    Other Income0.070.060.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.46-0.02-0.01
    Interest0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.45-0.02-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.45-0.02-0.03
    Tax0.70---0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.75-0.02-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.75-0.02-0.01
    Equity Share Capital10.4710.4710.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.62-0.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS2.62-0.02-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.62-0.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS2.62-0.02-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

